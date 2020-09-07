Orange County Convention Center Receives GBAC STAR™ Accreditation

ORLANDO, Fla. – (July 9, 2020) The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) has received its Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation on outbreak prevention, response and recovery. Recognized as the gold standard of safe venues, the OCCC is one of the largest venues in the nation to receive the GBAC STAR™ accreditation.

As a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), GBAC STAR™ is an industry accreditation that provides third-party validation to ensure the implementation of rigorous protocols in response to biorisk situations. Focused on ensuring a clean, safe and healthy environment, the program establishes requirements to assist venues by providing best practices, protocols and procedures to control risks associated with the COVID-19 virus.

“We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees, guests and attendees at the OCCC,” stated OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. “By incorporating some of the most stringent protocols of the GBAC STAR program into our recovery and resiliency plan, we continue to work hard to recover from this public health crisis.”

As an important element of the OCCC’s Recovery and Resiliency Guidelines, the OCCC will complete 20 GBAC program elements with specific performance and guidance criteria. The comprehensive program will enable the OCCC to:

Establish and maintain a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to control and/or minimize risk associated with infectious agents for employees, guests, the community and the environment.

Provide assurance and establish confidence that proper cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention work practices are in place and implemented.

Establish a framework for communication and raising awareness of best practices as they relate to cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

The OCCC will continue to evaluate its response and consult with health and industry experts to ensure the implementation of rigorous biorisk protocols in response to the ongoing health emergency.